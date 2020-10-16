Parliament to debate 20th Amendment again next week

The draft bill of the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be debated for the 2nd time in Parliament on the 21st and 22nd of October 2020.

A decision was taken in this regard at the Party Leaders meeting held today.

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake told the media that a request had been put forward by the Opposition for the debate to be held for three days.

However, the request had been rejected, he added.

Meanwhile, a 05-page letter has been written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on concerns pertaining to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 7-point letter has been jointly submitted by Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Venerable Muruttettuwe Ananda Thero, and Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero.

The three Theros have pointed out that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution creates an arbitrary executive and a weak cabinet of Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)