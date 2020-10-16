Journalists who attended a media conference asked to self-quarantine

The Government Information Department has requested journalists who attended a media briefing at 09.30am on Tuesday (13) to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Director General of the Department Nalaka Kaluwewa said that the instruction has been issued on suspicion that a journalist who had attended the briefing may have contracted COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, Kaluwewa said that further investigations are underway into the incident.

The Government Information Department has handed over details of all journalists who participated in the media briefing to health authorities.

The journalists have been briefed by the health authorities on necessary measures to be taken as a result.

The Ministry of Health has instructed the Department to inform all journalists who attended the press briefing to refrain from moving around in society.

They have further been instructed to remain in self-isolation until the suspected journalist’s PCR test results are received, Kaluwewa added. (Colombo Gazette)