Government insists still no community spread of virus

The Government today insisted that there is still no community spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the coronavirus positive patients reported around the country are linked to other patients.

“These are not cases where we do not know from where they contracted the disease. So there is no community spread as yet,” she said.

The Health Minister said that the main goal of the Government is to ensure there is no community spread.

She said that steps have been taken to contain the spread of the virus.

Wanniarachchi said that 21 hospitals in the country have been equipped to treat coronavirus patients.

She noted that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) was the only hospital equipped to treat coronavirus patients.

However, today 21 hospitals in the country are equipped to treat anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus.

She said that in some countries coronavirus patients are treated at home. However Sri Lanka is not prepared to do that.

The Minister said that all coronavirus patients will be admitted to hospital..

She also said that the number of PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka has increased to 8000 a day. (Colombo Gazette)