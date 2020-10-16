EC proposes reforms to allow Sri Lankans overseas to vote

The National Elections Commission (EC) has proposed electoral reforms to allow Sri Lankans overseas to vote.

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and other members of the commission met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The discussion focused on a National Elections Commission action plan which includes electoral reforms.

Deshapriya told the Prime Minister that electoral reforms is a key component of the National Elections Commission action plan for 2020-2024.

Amendments to the cash deposit made by candidates at elections, allowing voters to vote a day earlier if they cannot vote on election day, allowing Sri Lankans overseas to vote and controls on campaign spending are some of the matters mentioned by the National Elections Commission to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he will propose the establishment of a select committee to study the electoral reforms, including calls to allow Sri Lankans overseas to vote. (Colombo Gazette)