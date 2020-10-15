Several warned for not wearing face masks in Dambulla

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Nearly 50 people were warned by the Police for failing to wear face masks in Dambulla today.

SSP Ruwan Gunasekera told Colombo Gazette the group were found at the Dambulla Economic Centre.

The group consists of employees and persons who had visited the economic centre.

SSP Gunasekera further said that the Dambulla Police had identified the group after conducting a search operation at the centre.

Nearly 50 persons found to be without face masks were warned and later discharged by the Dambulla Police, he added.

An operation was conducted by the Police as part of measures to curtail the coronavirus outbreak after a new cluster was detected in Minuwangoda. (Colombo Gazette)