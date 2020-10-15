Sajin Vass says 20th Amendment detrimental to MR’s family

A former close aide of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Parliamentarian Sajin Vass Gunawardena says the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be detrimental to the Rajapaksa family.

Speaking to Colombo Gazette, Sajin Vass Gunawardena said that if the 20th Amendment is passed in Parliament and implemented, it will have huge issues in governance.

He said the 20th Amendment will only strengthen the position of the President, no matter who is President.

Gunawardena said that the introduction of the 20th Amendment could be part of a tussle between the President and Prime Minister.

“Its a tussle between brothers don’t you think? I don’t know,” Sajin Vass Gunawardena added.

Gunawardena said that the President perhaps feels he is unable to deliver on what he promised to the people while the Prime Minister wants to hold onto power as he has a generation ahead.

“I believe the 20th Amendment is a hugely detrimental factor in time to come for the next generation of the Rajapaksas,” he said.

Gunawardena also said that he is still involved in politics despite not being in Parliament anymore.

He insisted that only winning an election does not mean you are in politics. (Colombo Gazette)