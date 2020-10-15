Rishad files writ petition seeking order to prevent arrest

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen today filed a writ petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

Lawyers of MP Bathiudeen filed the writ petition at the Court of Appeal.

The Fort Magistrate yesterday (14) imposed a travel ban on the former Minister on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The order was issued after Attorney General Dappula de Livera on Tuesday (13) instructed Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne to obtain a warrant from court to arrest MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

Bathiudeen is accused of transporting Internally displaced persons in 222 Ceylon Transport Board buses from Puttalam to Mannar to cast their votes during the 2019 Presidential election.

Earlier yesterday (14), a CID team arrested Bathiudeen’s accountant Alagarathnam Manoranjan in Kirulapone and a Police Constable attached to Bathiudeen’s security detail. (Colombo Gazette)