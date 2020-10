Pharmacies and shops selling essential goods are to be opened in areas under curfew tomorrow (Friday).

Initially, pharmacies and essential goods outlets were opened in curfew imposed areas in the Gampaha district from the 09th – 12th of October.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) later announced that the outlets will be closed from the 13th – 15th of October. (Colombo Gazette)