Over 120 close contacts of Minuwangoda cluster test positive

Over 120 close contacts of the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster have tested positive for COVID-19, over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said a total of 132 COVID-19 patients were detected in Sri Lanka as of this morning.

Five among the patients were employees of the Minuwangoda apparel factory from which the latest coronavirus outbreak was reported. The remaining 127 have been identified as close contacts of infected employees.

The NOCPC said that a total of 1,723 patients have been detected from the Minuwangoda cluster as of today (15). From among the patients, 1,041 are employees and 682 are their close associates.

Meanwhile, 34 passengers arrived from Doha, Qatar on flight QR 668 this morning. They have been placed at military-operated quarantine centres to undergo the mandatory quarantine process.

The NOCPC said that 9,703 individuals are undergoing quarantine in 88 military- operated quarantine centres across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka stands at 5,170.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said from among them, 3,357 patients have recovered, 1,800 are in medical care, and 13 deaths have been reported so far. (Colombo Gazette)