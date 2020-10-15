Hotel in Weligama ordered to temporarily close and quarantine staff

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A hotel in Weligama has been ordered to temporarily close after a coronavirus patient was reported to have visited the hotel.

Chairman of the Weligama Municipal Council Rehan Jayawickreme told Colombo Gazette that the patient had visited the hotel on the 3rd and 4th of October.

The patient has been identified as a manager of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda in which the recent COVD-19 cluster was detected.

Jayawickreme further said that the patient is among those identified to have visited the Colombo International book fair in September.

The staff of the hotel have been instructed to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine process as per the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

PCR tests conducted today on 10 employees who were identified as close contacts of the patient had returned negative. Meanwhile, between 70-80 PCR tests are to be conducted tomorrow (16).

Jayawickreme further said that only 12 rooms of the hotel are currently occupied and the in-house guests have been instructed to undergo quarantine.

The in-house guests will be subjected to PCR tests as well, he added. (Colombo Gazette)