Health Minister signs gazette on new COVID-19 preventive regulations

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi today signed the gazette notification on new COVID-19 preventive regulations.

The Ministry of Health said the gazette notification will be published tonight.

Earlier this week, Minister Wanniarachchi announced that a six- month jail term has been included in the gazette notice for anyone violating the COVID-19 regulations.

The gazette will make it law to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and check the temperature of anyone entering their business premises.

Health authorities and the Police have continued to point out on multiple occasions that the public failed to follow the guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)