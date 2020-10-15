COPE to question officials on Central Expressway project

The special audit report on feasibility study and procurement activities of the Central Expressway project will be taken up before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on the 20th of October.

Chairman of the COPE Professor Charitha Herath said the Road Development Authority and relevant Project Management Units have been summoned in this regard.

He said the COPE Committee will convene for four days from the 20th – 23rd of October 2020.

The Water Board, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, the Central Environmental Authority and the local governments have been summoned before the COPE Committee on the 21st of October to take into discussion the Environmental Audit Report on Water Pollution of the Kelani River.

Professor Herath further said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has been summoned before the COPE on the following day (22) to discuss the Special Audit Report on the storage and distribution of petroleum in Sri Lanka.

In addition, the Coconut Development Authority, the Coconut Cultivation Authority, the Coconut Cultivation Board and the Coconut Research Institute have been summoned before the Committee on the 23rd of October, he added. (Colombo Gazette)