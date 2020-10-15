Colombo records 61 coronavirus patients

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A total of 61 coronavirus patients have been detected within the Colombo district as of yesterday (14).

Secretary to the Public Health Inspectors Association (PHI) M. Balasooriya told Colombo Gazette that all patients have been linked to the recently detected Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster.

PCR tests are being conducted by health authorities and the Colombo Municipal Council to detect possible patients from the district, he added.

A new coronavirus cluster was detected after an employee of an apparel factory in Minuwangoda was detected with the virus on the 4th of October.

Since the detection, a total of 1,723 patients have been detected from the Minuwangoda cluster as of today (15).

Patients were detected from across Kurunegala, Monaragala, Jaffna, Minuwangoda, Katana, Seeduwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Ja-Ela and Mahara.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, a quarantine curfew has been imposed in the Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, Veyangoda, Gampaha, Seeduwa, and Katunayake Police Divisions.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 and health authorities are continuously conducting PCR tests and contact tracing of patients. (Colombo Gazette)