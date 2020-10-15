CMC employee contracts coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

An employee of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) office at Deans Road, Maradana has tested positive for COVID-19.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette that the patient has been admitted to hospital and her family members have been quarantined after undergoing PCR tests.

Dr. Guruge said that PCR tests have been conducted on 71 employees who had come into direct contact with the patient, while contact tracing is underway to identify other associates.

The CMC is in discussion over the quarantine measures to be implemented as a result of the detection, she said.

Over 61 coronavirus patients have been detected within the Colombo district so far.

Secretary to the Public Health Inspectors Association (PHI) M. Balasooriya told Colombo Gazette earlier that all patients have been linked to the recently detected Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster.

PCR tests are being conducted by health authorities and the Colombo Municipal Council to detect possible patients from the district. (Colombo Gazette)