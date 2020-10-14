Workers from different factories living in same hostel urged to reconsider

By Easwaran Rutnam

Workers from different factories living in the same hostel have been urged to reconsider their stay.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that there are several factories operating in the Gampaha District.

He said that it was found that there are employees from different factories staying in the same hostel.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there is a threat of the coronavirus spreading from one factory to another if employees from different factories stay in the same hostel.

As a result he said that employees from different factories staying at hostels must pay extra attention to their safety.

He said that it is advisable for factory workers staying in hostels to consider different options if they are staying with workers from another factory.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that it was found the coronavirus spread from employees of the Brandix factory to employees from other factories, mostly because Brandix employees had been staying in hostels with employees from other factories. (Colombo Gazette)