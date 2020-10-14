Two tea pluckers killed in Balangoda accident

Two tea pluckers have been killed after a tree fell on them in Balangoda this morning.

The accident had occurred in the Pinnawala Police Division in Balangoda.

The Police said that another person sustained injuries in the accident.

The estate workers had been plucking tea leaves at the time of the incident.

The victims have been identified as 43 and 47-year-old women from the Pinnawala Police Division.

The Police added that the injured individual is receiving treatment at the Balangoda Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)