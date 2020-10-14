Travel ban imposed on Rishad Bathiudeen

The Fort Magistrate today imposed a travel ban on former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

The travel ban was issued on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Attorney General Dappula de Livera yesterday issued orders to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne to obtain a warrant from court to arrest MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

Bathiudeen is accused of transporting Internally displaced persons in 222 Ceylon Transport Board buses from Puttalam to Mannar to cast their votes during the 2019 Presidential election.

Earlier today, a CID team arrested Bathiudeen’s accountant Alagarathnam Manoranjan in Kirulapone.

Manoranjan served as the accountant in charge of the project to transport Internally Displaced Persons to cast their votes during the 2019 Election.

Manoranjan was remanded till the 26th of October after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

A Police Constable attached to Bathiudeen’s security detail was also apprehended by the CID today on charges of aiding Bathiudeen to evade arrest. (Colombo Gazette)