The Flemington Launches Third Apartment Project

Following the success of The Flemington’s first and second condominium development projects at Rajagiriya and 1O3 Campbell, the property developer is all set to begin construction on its third condominium complex. The recently launched Flemington, 20 Vajira Road project will be built to the highest international housing standards along with convenience and quality of life in mind.

The Flemington, 20 Vajira Road follows in the footsteps of highly successful Flemington projects in Rajagiriya and 1O3 Campbell, both of which are already sold out. The Flemington, 20 Vajira Road is scheduled to be completed by November 2022, and has seen a 44% sale rate in the three weeks since its launch.

The condominium is situated in a prime location on Vajira Road, Colombo 04 in close proximity to leading schools such as Royal College, Visakha Vidyalaya, and Holy Family Convent as well as Sirimavo, Mahanama, Thurston, Hindu College, St. Peter’s College and St. Paul’s Milagiriya making it particularly convenient for parents with young children. As with the previous projects, The Flemington, 20 Vajira Road follows EliSh Development’s knack for offering modern living solutions in the heart of Colombo, with emphasis on location and access to conveniences and necessities such as banks, supermarkets, hospitals and parks.

“The Flemington, 20 Vajira Road is a modern condominium influenced by our signature Australian concepts and styling. It features minimal and spacious interiors without compromising on privacy and the convenience of city living” said Mr. Shamitha Ganegoda, Managing Director of EliSh Development and The Flemington.

The Flemington, 20 Vajira Road offers apartment starting from LKR 27.3 million for two-bedroom apartments while three-bedroom apartments start from LKR 38.4 million upwards. With 27 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments, the condominium offers spacious and airy accommodations for convenient city living.

Each apartment is carefully designed, keeping in mind occupant comfort, privacy and the need for natural light and good ventilation. The apartments come with features such as en-suite bathrooms and well-designed kitchens with built-in appliances. Residents will also have the opportunity to enjoy rooftop entertainment pods, a state-of-the-art gym, garden terrace, swimming pool, Australian-style BBQ facilities and a function room & clubhouse.

During the past 5 years, The Flemington has maintained an active presence in Colombo’s property development industry. Since their opening in 2015, The Flemington’s success in the community has continuously grown with an expanding property portfolio, client database and a track record that places a high value on integrity and commitment to their clients.

For more information on The Flemington, visit their website on www.theflemington.com.au