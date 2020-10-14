Sixty-nine monks placed under quarantine in Piliyandala

Sixty-nine monks have been placed under quarantine in Kahapola, Piliyandala, the Piliyandala Police said today.

The Police said the 69 monks are among 89 people from the Silumina Seya Privena (Monastic College) in Kahapola in Piliyandala who have been placed under quarantine.

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Piliyandala Police told Colombo Gazette that the individuals have been quarantined within the Pirivena premises.

Fifteen other construction workers who were working at the Pirivena have also been quarantined with the group of monks.

The Piliyandala OIC said that the mother of a monk had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the group at the Privena had been quarantined as a precaution.

The woman had been detected with the virus a few days after visiting the Pirivena.

She has been identified as an employee of a factory in Katunayake and is reported to have associated with an employee of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda where the latest COVID-19 cluster was detected. (Colombo Gazette)