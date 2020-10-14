Sirisena appears before commission on Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The former President appeared before the Commission on Monday (12) as well and recorded a statement for nearly 07- hours.

In September, Sirisena was issued stern warnings along with three others to refrain from making statements to the media refuting remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commission.

He was also accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingeh appeared before the PCoI probing the Easter attacks, yesterday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe recorded a statement for nearly 05- hours. (Colombo Gazette)