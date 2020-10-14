Sinhala Ravaya, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya registered as political parties

The National Election Commission today registered 06 political parties as accepted parties in Sri Lanka for 2020.

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, Sinhala Ravaya, Arunalu Janatha Peramuna, Peoples Servant’s Party, New Democratic Marxist Leninist Party, and Samaththuva Kachchi are the newly registered political parties in Sri Lanka.

The National Election Commission said applications were called for the recognition of political parties in January 2020 and 154 applications were received.

The six political parties were approved from among 121 applications on which interviews were conducted.

The Political parties have been registered by the National Election Commission in terms of the powers vested in the Commission under Section 7(4) and (5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981. (Colombo Gazette)