Seylan celebrates Seylan Tikiri World Children’s Month for the 08th consecutive year

Seylan Tikiri, the pioneer children’s savings account in Sri Lanka is ready to encourage and celebrate young savers during the month of October as they unfold the Seylan Tikiri World Children’s month for the 8th successful year. Seylan, the bank with a heart believes in inculcating the habit of saving within children in order to build a strong financial foundation while they’re young.

Children love to receive gifts be it in the simplest form, acts of appreciation bring happiness to their little worlds. Understanding the desires of their youngest customers this year, team Seylan is set to unfold a range of exclusive gifts for all young savers. Apart from gifts such as Bicycles, Tabs, Scooters and LED Tv’s young depositors can receive Hungry Frog Games and Sensor Driven Helicopters. For the very first-time deposits over Rs. 1 million during the month of October will receive exclusive Play Stations (PS4) and Home Theatre Systems revamping the Seylan Tikiri gift range to suit the dreams of the modern-day child.

Commenting on this year’s promotion, Gamika De Silva, Head of Marketing and Sales said, “Seylan Tikiri, one of the most beloved children’s Savings products in the country continues to place great emphasis on providing children with the right platform to secure the financial strength which allows them to pursue their life’s hopes and dreams. Over the years, Seylan Tikiri has encouraged children to start saving from an early age by motivating and rewarding them through a variety of gift schemes and offers. Children’s Day is celebrated on the 01st of October throughout the world, Seylan is the only bank in Sri Lanka to extend the celebrations throughout an entire month with exclusive gift schemes and benefits to encourage young savers. Through these promotions both existing and new Tikiri account holders are given the opportunity to receive the best gifts offered by a children’s savings account and experience a wide range of valuable benefits. Seylan Tikri strives to cater to the changing needs of future generations by providing them with continuous banking support, empowering them to lead a successful future, team Seylan encourages everyone to be a part of this year’s promotion and experience a world of exclusive benefits”

Teaching children the importance of saving at an early age is an act of love, it is an established method of strengthening their future goals and dreams. Seylan encourages parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and older siblings to gift their beloved little ones the opportunity to become a part of the Seylan Tikiri family. Through Seylan Tikiri your child will receive amazing benefits such as bonus interest premiums on savings and wonderful gifts while learning the importance of saving for their future at an early age.

Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank's national long-term rating revised to 'A (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index.

