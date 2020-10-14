Pakistan seeks to further strengthen ties with Sri Lanka

Pakistan has sought to further strengthen ties with Sri Lanka by exploring areas of mutual interest and expanding bilateral cooperation.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak met Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at his office, today.

A detailed discussion took place on a range of affairs including exploring trade and investment opportunities, tourism, culture and education affairs etc, the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak assured strong support to Sri Lanka in all developmental, trade, education, training and tourism sectors.

He reiterated that Pakistan holds the bilateral relations with Sri Lanka close to heart and resolved to further strengthen existing friendly ties by exploring areas of mutual interest and expanding our bilateral cooperation. (Colombo Gazette)