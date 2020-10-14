No sign of community spread of coronavirus in Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

There is no sign of a community spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. R.L. de S. Wijayamuni said.

He said that the links of all the cases detected in Colombo have been identified.

Yesterday six shops, including two eateries, were temporarily closed in Borella after three individuals from a group living in a hostel on Leslie Ranagala Mawatha in Borella had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Public Health Inspectors Association (PHI) M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that 96% of coronavirus cases detected in Sri Lanka since the latest outbreak have been linked to the Minuwangoda cluster.

The patients detected in Colombo and outside of Minuwangoda have been identified as family members, relatives, and associates of patients from the Minuwangoda cluster.

Balasuriya said some individuals have been identified as associates of the Minuwangoda patients who had commuted from Minuwangoda to other areas in the country.

“A number of patients have been detected from Colombo due to its high population density and all those patients are linked to the Minuwangoda cluster. No individual or isolated cases have been detected apart from those linked to the new COVID-19 cluster,” Balasuriya explained.

The PHI Secretary further said that health authorities are facing difficulties in conducting contact tracing.

The address given to health authorities by patients are either the registered address on the National Identity Card or addresses given to employers at the time of employment, while the company and employees have not updated their current address, he said.

Balasuriya said that as a result, once the PCR test results are obtained, health authorities are unable to trace the patient or their contacts due to details of wrong addresses.

Due to this reason, health authorities and the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 recently requested organizations to update the addresses of their employees, and urged patients to provide details of their current address to enable easy contact tracing. (Colombo Gazette)