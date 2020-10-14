Microsoft partners from Sri Lanka recognized at South East Asia New Markets Partner Awards 2020

Although COVID-19 may have prevented Microsoft partners from gathering in person, partners across Southeast Asia were still able to meet virtually at the Inspire South East Asia New Markets (SEANM) Partner Awards 2020.

The award ceremony, which was live streamed on Microsoft Teams, brought together partners from nine countries consisting of Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The virtual award ceremony was held on the final day of Microsoft’s annual regional partner conference, Inspire SEANM 2020. The conference was held from September 22nd to the 24th.

On the first day, partners connected with the Microsoft regional leadership team — Sook Hoon Cheah (General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft APAC), Zaid Alkadhi (Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Southeast Asia New Markets), and Anh Pham (Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Southeast Asia New Markets) — and attended a fireside chat with motivational speaker and digital content creator, Nuseir Yassin of Nas Daily.

“We’ve encountered so much adversity with the pandemic, but nothing could be more inspirational than the resilience we’ve witnessed, the power of people, our partners coming together for a purpose,” said Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft APAC. “You have gone above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses face — from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond.”

On the second day, partners connected with the APAC One Commercial Partner team to learn about the power of partnerships, ways to create new opportunities in the coming year, and to develop an environment that helps them perform at their best.

On the final day, Microsoft’s Country Managers — Hasitha Abeywardena (Sri Lanka and Maldives), Afif Mohamed Ali (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei and Nepal), Soe Thu Aung (Myanmar) — outlined country-specific priorities for the partners to drive consumption and explore more opportunities. Shortly after their sessions, Microsoft recognized the efforts and achievements of their partners by announcing the winners of the 2020 Partner of the Year Awards.

“It’s an honor to recognize the winners at the Microsoft Inspire South East Asia New Market Partner Awards 2020,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager, Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that help Sri Lanka’s industries cope with the impact of COVID-19.”

The winners were selected based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

Categories and winners