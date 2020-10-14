Infinix Enters Sri Lanka

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for today’s young generation, is all set to take the Sri Lankan market by storm. Offering advanced features with a stylish outlook, Infinix phones target the mid-market segment with their affordability and high performance.

Sri Lanka offers the ideal market, with an estimated 23% (4.4 million) of its population falling in the ‘youth’ demographic. The country also offers a very high number for mobile subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, the number being 115.06 as of 2018. Having made its mark already in other South Asian countries in the region that host similar markets (Pakistan and Bangladesh), Sri Lanka now seems like the next logical step in Infinix’s success story. Infinix is planning the launch of at least 3 phone models in the upcoming weeks, all of which cater to the varying lifestyle needs of the Sri Lankan youth. The launch of these phones is expected to create a disruption in the high-performance phone segment in Sri Lanka, offering a variety of models that cater to varying lifestyles, needs and aesthetics, all at competitive prices that give premium high-performance phones a run for their money.

Recently, Infinix has released phone model Hot 9 Play in other countries in the region, to very warm reviews. Users have found the phone to be sleek, engaging, user-friendly, and with a very high-end look. Infinix will soon be launching the phone in Sri Lanka, and expects an equally warm reception from the technologically-savvy Sri Lankan market-base. The phone offers users a one-of-a-kind experience: High Quality software and hardware at a budget-friendly price. Its sleek look is especially attractive to the younger generation, who are all technologically aware and are able to differentiate high quality amongst the sea of mobile phones currently available in the market. Hot 9 Play is a great example of the kind of quality that Infinix delivers in all of its products.

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Infinix is a brand that is focused on the future, and with that focus comes constant innovation to always stay two steps ahead of the rest. With its commitment to cutting-edge technology, Infinix strives to always deliver the best experience for its customers. Infinix understands that its customer is versatile, and so are his/her needs. The Infinix customer doesn’t just need a phone, they need a companion who can stay apace with them every step of the way. Infinix recognizes this need, and ensures that every model it introduces is fashionable, diverse, hi-performing, multi-functional, dynamic, innovative and fully integrable into the modern customers lifestyle. This unique blend of fashion and technology at affordable prices is what sets Infinix apart from its competitors. The brand strives to defy existing norms in the mobile phone landscape, by providing better technology at better prices.

Unique Design

Infinix designs draw heavy inspiration from the mecca of fashion and design: France. Incorporating sleek sophistication and the ‘less is more’ philosophy in each of its designs, Infinix strives to deliver both stunning exteriors as well as attractive user interfaces. Each phone offers perfectly harmonious integration between hardware and software, bringing in an additional element to the beauty of its design. Inifnix’s design philosophy offers endless possibilities for increasingly unique and sleek designs, and for distinctive characteristics that make its phones stand out from the crowd.

Fashion & Technology

Fashion & Technology are the two cornerstones of Infinix. Both are constantly evolving, never static, much like the products offered by Infinix. Fashion & Technology are two areas that undergo constant innovation, a value that is at the heart of Infinix. The brand learns from the evolving lifestyles and needs of its customers, always innovating and adapting to fit their on-the-go lives. Pre-empting the modern customers’ needs before its competitors is an Infinix specialty: the brand knows what the youth needs. Recognizing that the modern customer is intelligent enough to differentiate amidst the sea of products on offer, the Infinix value proposition is rock-solid: fashionable technology at an affordable price.

International

Through its technology, Infinix aims to create a global village. With products that meet the varying needs of customers from diverse countries, backgrounds and cultures, Infinix aims to bridge the gaps in the international youth. A global class is emerging, and Infinix is making sure to stay abreast every step of the way. Infinix caters to the curious, the intelligent, and the innovative, regardless of what corner of the globe they happen to be in. With a current presence in Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Infinix continues to grow its reach to all corners of the globe.

In order to bring high-end technology to customers at an affordable price, Infinix uses a unique ‘factory to consumer model’. The idea behind this business model is to do away with distributors and hence all associated costs, and to reach the customers directly via online channels. To this end, Infinix partners with online retail platforms in each country of operation. This model also streamlines the feedback channel, allowing Infinix to identify problems that customers may face and addressing those problems much quicker than competitors.

With its sophisticated designs, high-performance technology, constant innovation, fashionable outlook, affordable price points, and easy integration with the modern customers lifestyle, Infinix is the superior choice without a doubt. The modern customer is both technology and price-conscious, but fails to get both preferences in the same phone. Infinix is bridging that gap, and doing it better than anyone else in the industry.