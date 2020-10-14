Government assures will not interfere with media freedom

The Government today assured that it will not interfere with media freedom in Sri Lanka.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella gave the assurance when he met the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton at the Media Ministry today.

The Media Ministry quoted the Minister as saying that there needs to be a good culture where the media reports with responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Minister briefed the British diplomat on plans to establish 25 media schools around the country. Rambukwella said that he plans to establish the first such media school in the North.

Rambukwella sought British assistance to establish the new schools, saying it will be useful for budding journalists. (Colombo Gazette)