Four residents of Raddolugama housing scheme test positive for virus

Four residents of the Raddolugama Housing Scheme in the Negombo Police Division have been detected with COVID-19.

An officer attached to the Raddolugama Police told Colombo Gazette that the patients were detected yesterday.

They have been isolated and measures are being taken to dispatch them to the relevant area COVID-19 treatment facility, he said.

The officer further said that health authorities have commenced contact tracing of the patients.

Travel restrictions have not been imposed in the area as yet, he added.

The Officer said that however, residents of the housing scheme have been advised to only venture outdoors for essential requirements and when doing so to strictly adhere to health guidelines, he added. (Colombo Gazette)