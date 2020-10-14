Decision to be taken on reopening some shops in curfew areas

A decision is to be taken on the reopening of pharmacies and essential goods outlets in curfew imposed areas in the Gampaha District.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said it is being deliberated to reopen pharmacies and essential goods outlets in curfew imposed areas on Friday (16).

A final decision is likely to be taken tomorrow (15), he said.

SDIG Ajith Rohana further said that the number of coronavirus patients being detected from the areas and issues faced due to travel restrictions will be considered when drawing the decision.

Initially, pharmacies and essential goods outlets were opened in curfew imposed areas in the Gampaha district from the 09th – 12th of October.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) later announced that the outlets will be closed from the 13th – 15th of October. (Colombo Gazette)