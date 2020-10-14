Court orders to send back 242 containers with garbage to UK

The Court of Appeal today ordered the authorities to send back 242 containers with garbage to the United Kingdom (UK).

The order was issued after the case filed by an environmental group was heard today.

Last month Sri Lanka had sent back 21 containers of garbage to the UK.

The 21 containers were part of 263 containers sent illegally to Sri Lanka from the UK in 2017.

The 21 containers were loaded onto the ship SEAMAX NORWALK (V/039R) and sent back to the UK.

A court case was underway with regards to the remaining 242 containers.

Of them, 112 containers are at the Colombo Port and 130 in Katunayake.

Officials at the Colombo port discovered the rotting waste after a foul smell emerged from the containers, which had been imported under the cover of metal recycling.

The imports contained a mixture of mattresses, plastics and hospital waste. (Colombo Gazette)