AG seeks another Rs. 200 million compensation from MT New Diamond

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today sought a court order for another Rs. 200 million in compensation from the owners of the crude oil tanker MT New Diamond.

Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the compensation was sought after the captain of the vessel had pleaded guilty to charges before the Colombo High Court.

In September, Sri Lanka sought an initial compensation of Rs 340 million from the MT New Diamond oil tanker. Subsequently a further claim of Rs. 100 million was put forward by the Attorney General. Thereafter, the owners of the oil tanker settled the full claim of Rs 442 Million made by Sri Lanka.

Following this, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera indicted the Captain of the crude oil tanker in October, while a travel ban was also imposed on him.

The oil tanker caught fire while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond. (Colombo Gazette)