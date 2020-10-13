Total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crosses 5000

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 5000 mark today.

The Health Ministry said that 5,038 people have tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka so far.

According to the Health Ministry there are 1,697 active coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka.

The Health Ministry said that 194 people tested positive for the virus today.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department said that the total number of persons who tested positive for the virus in the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 1591 today.

Of them 145 people tested positive for the virus today. The 145 includes 97 close contacts of the Minuwangoda Brandix facility.

The public have been advised to take extra precautions as the coronavirus detected recently has the ability to spread at a faster rate.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that the virulence levels in the virus has been found to be high.

He said that further studies have confirmed that the virus detected this time around has the ability to spread at a faster rate.

“That is why we are urging the public to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus,” he said.

Bandara said that the public have already been made aware on the steps to be taken to protect themselves from the virus. This includes wearing a face mask, washing hands and social distancing. (Colombo Gazette)