Six shops in Borella closed after three people test positive for virus

Six shops, including two eateries, have been temporarily closed in Borella.

Police Spokesman, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said that three individuals from a group living in a hostel on Leslie Ranagala Mawatha in Borella had tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected patients are reported to have visited the six shops in Borella over the past few days.

As a result, health authorities have instructed the six shops to be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Ajith Rohana added that the health authorities have also instructed people living in and around the area in which the patients were detected to self-isolate. (Colombo Gazette)

