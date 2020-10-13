Seven employees attached to various Brandix branches contract coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Seven employees attached to various Brandix branches have contracted the coronavirus.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette that employees of the private company’s branch offices, including its head office in Colpetty, were subjected to PCR tests in batches over the past few days.

She said that seven employees from various branches on who PCR tests were conducted had tested positive for the virus.

The employees are residents outside Colombo and have been identified as associates of patients detected from the Minuwangoda branch of the apparel factory.

Dr. Guruge said that those who had tested positive had been isolated and have now been admitted to hospitals in their relevant residential areas.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda was the first person in the new cluster to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)