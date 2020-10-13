Public encouraged to challenge anyone not wearing a face mask

The public have been encouraged to challenge anyone not wearing a face mask in a public place.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara urged the public to empower themselves like they did to when a ban on smoking in public places was introduced.

He said that parents and others often objected when individuals smoked in public, especially near schools.

Dr. Bandara said that a similar culture must be introduced where the public raise strong objections if someone is not wearing a facemask in a public place.

“We may not be able to fully enforce social distancing in some places but if someone is seen not wearing a facemask we must object,” he said.

He also said that health guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the virus will be made law soon.

The public have been advised to take extra precautions as the coronavirus detected recently has the ability to spread at a faster rate.

Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that the virulence levels in the virus has been found to be high.

He said that further studies have confirmed that the virus detected this time around has the ability to spread at a faster rate.

“That is why we are urging the public to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus,” he said.

Bandara said that the public have been made aware on the steps to be taken to protect themselves from the virus. (Colombo Gazette)