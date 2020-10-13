Probe launched into death of youth in Police custody

A special investigation has been launched into the suspicious death of a 21-year-old youth while in the custody of the Pugoda Police.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Ajith Rohana said that the male suspect was arrested on Sunday (11) over drug related offences.

He was admitted to the Ragama hospital due to a sudden illness and had died while receiving treatment.

SDIG Ajith Rohana further said that a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been appointed to conduct a special investigation into the incident under the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremeratne.

He added that stringent legal action will be taken against the officer-in charge (OIC) and other officers from the Pugoda Police if found to have abused their powers. (Colombo Gazette)