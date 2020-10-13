Personal information of employees must be updated this week

Personal information of all employees must be updated this week, the Police said today.

The Police have made the request to all public and private institutions, Police media spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said that public and private institutions have been advised to update personal information of all their employees within the next three days.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that if the need arises public and private institutions will be required to submit the information to the military or health authorities.

The move is part of attempts being made to maintain details of individuals in the event the coronavirus spreads at an institution or location.

Yesterday (Monday) the Police advised the public and three-wheel drivers to maintain a log to help health officials trace contacts in the event someone contracts the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that one of the issues which arose during investigations into the spread of the coronavirus in Minuwangoda was tracing close contacts of the patients.

He said that while the employees of the Brandix facility in Minuwangoda have either been admitted to hospital or quarantined, all of their close contacts have not yet been identified.

Taking this issue into consideration, DIG Ajith Rohana said that it was found that three-wheelers and other vehicles operating on hire, have no information of the passengers.

As a result the Police have advised three-wheelers, cabs and other vehicles taking passengers on hire to have a system in place so details of the passenger is recorded in the event there is a situation linked to the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana also requested the public to have a log of their daily movements either on their smart phone or a notebook if there is a need for information on the close contacts of an individual if that person tests positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)