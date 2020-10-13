Multi-storey car park to be constructed at Otters club property

A multi-storey car park is to be constructed at the Otters club property in Colombo 7, the Government said today.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the property is among several key locations identified to construct multi-storey car parks to ease traffic congestion.

He said that cabinet has approved a proposal to construct the multi-storey car parks as mixed development projects.

A programme to construct and maintain vehicle parks by investors selected as per the open competitive procurement process has been planned with a view to minimize the daily traffic

congestion caused due to the influx of vehicles towards Colombo and the suburbs.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing for the implementation of this project under two methods.

One method to be followed is where proposals will be sought from private sector investors for the construction of general multi-storey car parks and mechanical parking stations in eight venues within Colombo and the cities of Battaramulla, Anuradhapura and Kandy as a private-public joint venture.

The other method is where proposals will be sought for the construction of general multi-storey car parks and mechanical parking stations in Narahenpita, Telecom car park in Pettah, parking venue at the Otters club and Kinsey Avenue – Colombo 07 together with appropriate projects including housing units, office spaces etc, so that the expenditure for the project can be generated from the project itself on a pre-sale basis.

The Otters club was recently acquired by the Government after the management had defaulted in lease payments. (Colombo Gazette)