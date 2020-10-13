Karuna appointed as District Co-ordinator in PM’s personal staff

Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan, alias Karuna Amman, has been appointed as a District Co-ordinator in Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s personal staff.

In a letter sent to Karuna Amman, he has been informed that he has been appointed as a District Co-ordinator for Batticaloa and Ampara.

The letter states that the post is temporary and limited to the term of the current Prime Minister or upto his discretion.

The letter further states that Karuna Amman has no right to seek permanent, temporary or casual employment in the public service. (Colombo Gazette)