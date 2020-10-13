Import tax on dhal, canned fish, big onions and sugar removed

The Government has removed the import tax on essential commodities such as dhal, canned fish, big onions and sugar.

The President’s media division said that the decision was taken after giving due consideration to the current cost of living and difficulties associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

With the import duties being removed the price of canned fish (large) will now sell for Rs. 200, a kilo of big onions Rs. 100 and a kilo of sugar Rs. 85 from tonight.

Meanwhile, consumers who purchase goods worth more than Rs. 500 including these essential items from Sathosa will have the opportunity to buy a kilo of dhal at Rs. 150.

The President’s media division also said that the Coconut Development Board, Kurunegala Plantation Company and Chilaw Plantation Company have increased coconut supply to Colombo. This will pave the way for customers to buy coconut at a reasonable price from Sathosa outlets. (Colombo Gazette)