Government keen to ensure no islandwide lockdown

The Government is keen to ensure that an islandwide lockdown is not enforced and that day-to-day economic activities continue.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the cabinet had discussed the coronavirus situation in the country at its last meeting yesterday (Monday).

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assessed the situation in the country including the latest developments in the Gampaha District.

Pathirana said that the President had instructed officials to consider lifting the curfew in parts of Gampaha where there are no coronavirus cases or just one or two cases reported.

A strict curfew was enforced in parts of the Gampaha District after the coronavirus began to spread at the Minuwangoda Brandix facility.

A 39-year-old woman employed at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda was the first person in the new cluster to be detected with the virus.

PCR tests later revealed that more employees had contracted the virus.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are still attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster. (Colombo Gazette)