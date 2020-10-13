China says it has Sri Lanka’s backing for projects under BRI

The Chinese Government says it has Sri Lanka’s support for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters today that so far, no Belt and Road partner has fallen into any so-called debt trap because of its cooperation with the BRI.

“On the contrary, many partners have spoken highly of the BRI. For example,on October 9, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya publicly refuted the claim again that China had set up a debt trap to control Sri Lanka,” he said.

Zhao Lijian said that China has made great contributions to Sri Lanka’s infrastructure construction and development.

He said that Sri Lanka is willing to make every effort to promote the joint construction of the key cooperation projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, such as the comprehensive development of Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port, so as to raise mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries to a higher level and better benefit the people of the two countries.

Zhao Lijian insisted that BRI cooperation adheres to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and is advanced through open, green and clean approaches and aims to achieve development featuring high standards, livelihood improvement and sustainability.

He said that relevant projects are conducted through cooperative efforts to ensure sustainability in economic, social, fiscal, financial and environmental sectors.

China believes that those who view and analyze the BRI in an objective and unbiased way will arrive at a right conclusion. (Colombo Gazette)