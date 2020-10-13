Axiata Digital Labs and Dialog Axiata Sri Lanka win TM Forum 2020 Excellence Award 

Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), the Digital Innovation and Software Development unit of the Axiata Group Bhd, combined with Dialog Axiata PLC (Dialog) in Sri Lanka to clinch a coveted TM Forum 2020 Excellence Award.

The coveted TM Forum 2020 Excellence Awards recognises outstanding achievements in Digital Transformation across Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Solutions Developers and Innovators Globally.

The Dialog & ADL Combine was selected as Joint winners alongside the Combine of Vodafone UK and Infosys, in the Customer Experience & Trust Category, emerging ahead of a shortlist of global leaders in Digital Transformation including Orange Polska SA, Vlocity, Matrixx Software & Salesforce, China Unicom, Three Ireland & Amdocs. The Customer Experience and Trust Award shortlisted and recognised companies that are creating and managing complex digital services to deliver greater customer experiences, build trust and loyalty, and ensure business growth.

Dialog, the Sri Lanka Subsidiary of the Axiata Group is the country’s leading connectivity provider serving over 15 million customers with cutting edge mobile communications services and over 1 Million Homes with converged connectivity Fixed and Television services. Dialog is a 7 times winner at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards of the GSM Association.

Axiata Digital Labs, with operations across several of Axiata’s operating markets, has emerged as a leading provider and catalyst of Digital Transformation Solutions. ADL has been previously recognised by the TM forum for its App Trading Marketplace Catalyst project – winning the gold award for Outstanding Use of TM Forum Assets at Digital Transformation Asia in 2019.

Speaking on the company’s achievement on the world stage, Group Chief Customer Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sandra De Zoysa said, “We are both honoured and humbled by this global accolade by TM Forum. Digitally transforming our customer service channels has empowered our customers to choose how and when they interact with Dialog giving them total control and flexibility. I would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in us and supporting us throughout this journey of Accelerated Digital Transformation”

“We’re delighted that our Digital Transformation Product Suite for Telcos has been recognised alongside global leaders in the IT space. The transformational business outcomes demonstrated by Dialog through its end to end Process Digitisation bears testimony to the power of digitisation in delivering enhanced customer experience alongside enhanced productivity” added Thushera Kawdawatte, CEO of Axiata Digital Labs.,

The TM Forum is the global telecommunications association of service providers and their respective suppliers in the industry and has a membership of 850 companies from 180 countries. The global telecommunications industry generates over two trillion in revenue and has a customer base that exceeds 5 billion subscribers.