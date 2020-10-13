AG instructs Police to obtain warrant to arrest Rishad

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today issued orders to obtain a warrant from court to arrest MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

Coordinating Secretary to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne was directed to obtain the warrant.

MP Rishad Bathuideen is to be arrested on charges of Criminal Misappropriation of Public Funds and Violation of Election Laws during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Bathiudeen is accused of transporting Internally displaced persons in 222 Ceylon Transport Board buses from Puttalam to Mannar to cast their votes during the election.

The AG’s decision comes after the Criminal Investigations Department concluded investigations in this regard in August 2020, and directed it to the AG’s Department for advise on further action. (Colombo Gazette)