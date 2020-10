Two villages in Mannar which were isolated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, have been reopened.

Pallithottam and Periyakadai had been closed off yesterday (Sunday).

Police spokesman, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the two villages had been isolated following the detection of a coronavirus patient at the Mannar Bishop’s house.

A construction worker at the Bishop’s house had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. (Colombo Gazette)