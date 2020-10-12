Suspect arrested while operating drone in Thirukkovil

A suspect has been arrested while operating a drone in Thirukkovil, Ampara.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested the suspect with the mini drone.

The Police had been informed that a drone was being used to take pictures in the Thirukkovil area.

The STF launched a search operation and seized the drone and arrested a 33-year-old suspect in the area.

Following the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks strict regulations were introduced on the use of drone cameras.

All drone cameras must be registered with the Ministry of Defence to be used in public. (Colombo Gazette)