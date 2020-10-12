SriLankan Airlines BIA worker contracts coronavirus

An employee of SriLankan Airlines has tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, the Airline said the employee is attached to the SriLankan Cargo operations division at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The staff member in concern, who is a resident of the Gampaha district, has been admitted to hospital and is receiving necessary treatment. It is believed that he has contracted the virus from external sources.

SriLankan Airlines further said that 50 co-workers who had worked on the shift roster with the infected staff member have been subjected to PCR tests and the results are pending.

The airline has taken every step to protect the workforce as per government COVID-19 health care guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus within the organization and continues to work closely with health and other government agencies, the statement added. (Colombo Gazette)