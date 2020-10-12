Sirisena appears before commission probing Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Maithripala Sirisena last testified before the Commission on 05th October where he recorded a statement for nearly 7 hours.

Earlier, Sirisena reported to the Commission on 24th September, where he was issued stern warnings along with three others.

The former President, his private Secretary and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo were warned to refrain from making statements to media refuting remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commission.

On a previous occasion, Sirisena attended hearings conducted by the Presidential Commission into the Easter Sunday attacks, as an observer.

Sirisena appeared as an observer after he was accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)