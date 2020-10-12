Repatriation flights rescheduled indefinitely

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government has been compelled to reschedule all repatriation flights in light of the latest Coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage told Colombo Gazette that the repatriation flights of Sri Lankans living overseas have not been suspended, but instead have been rescheduled.

The decision has been taken due to quarantine centres and hospitals reaching full capacity following the detection of the Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster, he said.

The new dates of the rescheduled flights will be announced in due time and depending on the developments surrounding the latest coronavirus outbreak, Admiral Jayanath Colombage added. (Colombo Gazette)