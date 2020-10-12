Ravi and Arjun summoned before court

The Colombo High Court today issued summons to former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Beneficiary Owner Arjun Aloysius.

Karunanayake and Aloysius have been summoned before the court on the 18th of November 2020.

The summons was issued over the case filed by the Commission to Investigate allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against the two suspects.

On 21st September, the Bribery Commission filed a case against Karunanayake and Aloysius on charges of leasing a luxury penthouse in Colpetty.

The Penthouse was allegedly leased using the monies of PTL and Walt and Row Associates (Pvt) Ltd when Karunanayake was serving as the Finance Minister in 2016. (Colombo Gazette)